Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mittagong man defrauded Services Australia over $150k in social security payments

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Abela claimed over $152,000 in payments to which he was not entitled by lying about his assets, including properties in Rosemeadow, Ruse and Mittagong.

A man who owned a share in four properties fraudulently claimed over $152,000 in social security payments after lying about his assets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.