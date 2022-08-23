An army veteran stands accused of setting fire to a Warilla home on Friday, two weeks after he allegedly told the victims he was going to burn a house down.
Keegan Pinch, 31, faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after he was charged with two counts of destroying or damaging property by fire, entering a dwelling with intent to commit a serious indictable offence, and break and enter intending to commit a serious indictable offence.
Documents tendered to the court said that on Friday, August 19 about 9.20am, Pinch allegedly entered a shared laundry building at a block of units in King Street, Warilla and set items alight inside an unused washing machine.
The resulting fire damaged washing machines and caused smoke damage to the walls and ceiling.
About 40 minutes later, an Addison Lane resident allegedly found Pinch beside the front door home, holding a Shell fuel can.
When the occupant challenged him, Pinch was alleged to have jumped the fence and fled down the road, with the resident in pursuit.
Police alleged that CCTV footage then captured Pinch in the front yard of a King Street home from 10.14am to 10.49am.
Shortly after, Pinch was allegedly seen on security footage in the back yard of the home, wearing only a pair of grey tracksuit pants.
He was allegedly seen putting numerous items - including clothing, towels and blankets - underneath the home, before removing a glass pane from a rear window and putting it under the house too.
Pinch stands accused of then taking out a lawnmower and tipping it on its side on a blanket to empty the fuel out, before placing the blanket partially under the house.
He allegedly enters the home through the rear window and comes back out wearing a pair of jeans, then going back inside.
Police alleged that a camera in the home's main bedroom captured Pinch going through belongings, getting dressed in clothing belonging to one of the residents, and stripping the bed of its sheets and blankets.
It was alleged that Pinch was captured leaving the home hurriedly at 11.54am, before a blast blows out the blinds and flyscreens of its back windows.
He was allegedly then seen crouching over the blanket, apparently trying to ignite it, before trying to ignite another item next to the hot water system.
Pinch allegedly threw a butane lighter or torch under the house then jumped the fence into the neighbouring property.
At 11.56am, security footage showed, smoke was billowing from the home and shortly after noon emergency services arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.
The house sustained considerable structural damage and the two occupants lost all their belongings.
The documents before the court stated that Pinch allegedly told the residents about two weeks prior, "I'm gonna burn their house down"; however, they did not know who he was talking about, did not believe him, and did not think he was talking about their home.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt told the court on Monday that Pinch had post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from incidents he experienced during his 10 years in the army, as well as major depression.
He said Pinch had admitted himself to South Coast Private Hospital, demonstrating a willingness to receive help, and saw a psychiatrist every three weeks.
Prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed Pinch's release on bail, citing concerns for community safety and the risk of offending.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said custody was not the right place for Pinch given his mental health issues, but he could not release him on bail because of the need to protect the community.
"He could have killed people," Magistrate McRobert said.
He acknowledged Pinch could face a lengthy wait in custody before his matter was resolved.
The court heard it would take eight to 10 weeks to have a psychiatrist assess him in custody.
But Pinch told the court that he was "quite familiar" with South Coast Private Hospital and it would have all his records.
Magistrate McRobert refused Pinch's release on bail and requested a psychiatric assessment.
Pinch will return to court later this month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
