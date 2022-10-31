Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

FIBA break comes at a good time for struggling Illawarra Hawks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated October 31 2022 - 3:17am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peyton Siva tries to get past Melbourne United guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes. Former Hawk Mayes hit 32 points in United's 106-100 double-overtime win on Saturday. Picture: Robert Peet

Illawarra Hawks still have a game to play against Adelaide 36ers in Wollongong on Thursday but the two-week break after that can't come quick enough for the struggling NBL outfit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.