Illawarra Hawks still have a game to play against Adelaide 36ers in Wollongong on Thursday but the two-week break after that can't come quick enough for the struggling NBL outfit.
Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas said as much after his team were beaten in double-overtime 106-100 by Melbourne United at WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
"We are just hanging for this break and hopefully, we still got one to play and if we keep banging on that way, we are going to be in games, we are going to get one," he said.
Following their fourth loss on the trot, the Hawks head into the 36ers clash having won only one of their eight games.
Unlike the Hawks, Adelaide have only played five games to date, winning two of them, one of which was a 90-80 victory over Illawarra.
The Hawks will come up against another former player in Antonius Cleveland.
It comes after former player Xavier Rathan-Mayes proved too hot to handle on Saturday night, dropping 32-points to help Melbourne United win only their third game of the season.
Illawarra will have 19 games still left to play after the Adelaide clash, with their first fixture after the FIBA international break to be away to the Sydney Kings on Sunday, November 20.
Jackomas hinted that the enforced lay-off would be especially good as it would allow new recruit Peyton Siva more time to gel with his team-mates.
Siva has shown some good glimpses of what he can do in the two games he has played to date.
He didn't shoot the ball particularly well against United but his 11 assists were all class.
Jackomas was banking on Siva improving even more, the more he gets to train and play with his new team-mates.
"He played 43 minutes tonight [Saturday], which is a pretty good effort of back-to-back. He had 11 assists, which is why we brought him in," he said.
Siva's ball handling and distribution helped created a lot of good looks for Tyler Harvey (21 points) and Sam Froling (27).
The latter admitted after the game he was looking forward to working and playing with Siva.
"He said to me he would be looking for me, which is great," Froling said.
"We saw a bit of that tonight. I can't wait to work on our game more during practice during the season. He is a class player."
Unfortunately the duo won't get the chance to develop their combination during the break as Froling will be playing for the Australian Boomers.
As part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, the Boomers will travel to play Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 12 and then Iran on November 15.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
