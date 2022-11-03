Illawarra Mercury
Charcoal to replace black coal in Port Kembla steel trial

By Ben Langford
Updated November 3 2022 - 7:16pm, first published 5:45pm
BlueScope will start trialling biochar made from wood in its steelmaking process, in a move funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

BlueScope is taking a step towards alternatives to coal in steelmaking, seeking planning permission for a trial of biochar at its Port Kembla streelworks.

