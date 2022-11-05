Illawarra Mercury
Call out for Illawarra GPs to run a new Urgent Care Clinic

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 5 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
Wollongong MP Paul Scully says the southern suburbs of Wollongong are in desprate need of better access to free medical care.

Wollongong MP Paul Scully is urging GPs across Wollongong, especially those in the southern suburbs, to put up their hand to be part of the state's new urgent care centre program.

Local News

