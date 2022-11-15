The Debate: Who wins the World Cup?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers AGRON LATIFI and JORDAN WARREN discuss the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar and who will be hoisting the trophy come December 19, as well as how our Socceroos will fare against France, Tunisia and Denmark.
WARREN: Well Agron, after four long years, the pinnacle of world football will be on our television screens once again. A tournament shrouded in such controversy since it was announced as hosts over a decade ago, Qatar will host the 22nd edition of the World Cup.
First up Agron, how do you think the Socceroos will fare? The side will be looking to grab it's first win at a World Cup since 2010. In 2014 the side inspired the nation against world powerhouses Chile and Netherlands - but flew home from Brazil without a point. In Russia in 2018, under Bert van Marwijk, the side were much more pragmatic but again failed to win - registering just the single point in a draw against Denmark.
Do you see the Socceroos' fortunes changing this time around? With the likes of Jason Cummings, Garang Kuol and Jamie Maclaren, surely we see some more goals this time around?
LATIFI: Jordan, the optimist in me says yes, we will score more goals, but the realist reckons we will struggle in front of goals. We haven't seemed to settle on who our main striker is. Head coach Graham Arnold is a big fan of Mitch Duke who works really hard for the team. That's all well and good but we need someone who is going to bang in the goals. I'd like to see Cummings start up front and maybe bring in Kuol with 20 to 30 minutes to go to see what he can create. The youngster has shown with Central Coast in the A-League that he is fearless. He and his Socceroos' team-mates will have to be fearless to get out of this tough group.
It's not going to be easy, but I have a sneaking suspicion we might shock the world and get out of the group stages. What's your thoughts Jordan, do you think the Socceroos have what it takes to maybe match our 2006 exploits, when it took a controversial penalty from eventual champions Italy in the round of 16 to knock us out?
WARREN: There is no doubt about it that this is a tough group. France are the defending champions, African football is growing in quality and Tunisia are a great example of that and Denmark showed us at the last World Cup that they were impressive during our 1-1 draw with them.
But personally, this is the most confident I've been that the Socceroos can make it out of the group stages in a few editions of the tournament. In 2014 we showed heart but not enough product and in 2018 our squad or playing style wasn't up to scratch. This time around we have a number of players in career best form such as Kiama's Kye Rowles, Cummings, Kuol and even Bailey Wright killing it in the Championship with Sunderland at present. We also have nine players from the Olyroos Tokyo Olympic squad - who managed to beat Argentina - picked in this World Cup team.
I feel as though these players are as close as a Socceroos team has been since perhaps 2006 and Graham Arnold has instilled a confidence in them that the Socceroos have not had since the beginning of Ange Postecoglou's reign.
It will be tough, but if we can escape without heavy defeat to France, I believe we can get points from both Tunisia and Denmark. But make no mistake, our performances have to be perfect for the 270-plus minutes over the three games.
As for the other teams, Agron, I can't seem to pick a clear winner of the tournament. The punter's choice seems to be Brazil and that's fair enough. They have won the most World Cups [five] and their squad is perhaps the most complete on paper with players like Neymar, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus etc, but who do you think is going to win the Cup? And who do you think will cause a surprise? In 2018, we saw Croatia make it all the way to the final which was a massive shock.
LATIFI: Because of their history and undoubted talent Brazil is always a favourite going into any World Cup, and Qatar 2022 is no different. Personally I'd love to see Argentina win for Lionel Messi. It was interesting to see that Messi missed a game for his club side PSG recently because he wants his 1000th game to be the World Cup final. Obviously the little master is confident he can join the late great Diego Maradona in guiding Argentina to their third World Cup triumph, and first since 1986.
Having said this will be his last major tournament, Messi will be desperate for success. The good thing for Messi and Argentina is they have a quality side stacked with attacking flair and defensive steel. Up front Messi is supported by Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Roma magician Paulo Dybala and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.
Defending champions France also have the talent to go back-to-back. The big question is their temperament and whether their big stars and big egos can get it together for a month of quality football.
Jordan, like our editor [Tim Barrow], my smokey is England.
I think they have a hungry, young and talented squad which will be keen to go one better than their runners-up showing at the last European Championships.
In their golden years England had quality with the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen.
But I feel the new breed of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish are ready to do something special for the Three Lions.
What do you reckon Jordan, do England have what it takes, or can you see another surprise packet shocking the world?
WARREN: There's no doubt about it, England have what it takes. Another thing that I think needs to be taken into consideration is the climate in Qatar. Will the Europeans be able to handle the heat? And does that make it more likely for an Asian or African nation to shock the world? Only time will tell. But strap in, because the World Cup is about to begin.
