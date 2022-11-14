Tonegato stars as Jillaroos smash PNG to secure World Cup final berth

Jillaroos coach Brad Donald has heaped praise on Dragons star Emma Tonegato for a team-first approach that's seen her go from notable omission to selection must in a matter of months.
The breakout star and Dally Medalist of this year's first NRLW season, the 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist was usurped in the fullback pecking order by co-skipper Sam Bremner and Queensland star Tamika Upton in the wake of the recently completed second season.
It was only the withdrawal of the latter from the squad that opened the door for Tonegato to make the trip to the UK where, with Bremner the preferred No. 1, her role appeared likely to be restricted to pool matches.
Instead, the 27-year-old has made a fine fist of utility duties, producing an eye-catching cameo at lock in her side's win over France last week.
She showed all her class in her preferred fullback spot in Monday's 82-0 semi-final win over PNG, scoring three tries, laying on three others and running for a staggering 246 metres in the rout.
Bremner came off the bench in the win, though the final is expected to see a role reversal.
Regardless, coach Brad Donald said Tonegato has made herself indispensable ahead of Sunday morning's final against the Kiwi Ferns, who saw off England in the other semi-final.
"Emma and I didn't know each other before this tournament and she's been an absolute pleasure to coach," Donald said.
"You can bet that she will be playing somewhere in the team going forward for the final.
"What the girls did tonight, if you look more intricately to the details, then all the pieces of the puzzle are fitting into place.
"I'm confident that we can put our best foot forward and bring that trophy back home to Australia."
The victory was Australia's biggest ever against the Orchids and was the third time in the tournament that they've kept a spotless defensive sheet.
Tonegato said it was the biggest source of pride in the aftermath despite running in 15 tries.
"Defence wins games, we had a few close calls there and we defended our line and we showed up for each other," Tonegato said.
"We started off a little bit scrappy, a few little errors, so hopefully we can tidy that up and just come out and defend our hearts out [in the final].
"That's the thing we're most proud of and hopefully you'll see a connected line. [The] final it will be a great game and I've heard the stadium is amazing so I'm looking forward to it."
The Jillaroos-Kiwi Ferns showdown will serve as the first leg of a double-header at the famous venue, with the Kangaroos taking on Samoa in the men's decider.
Star centre Isabelle Kelly also finished with a hat-trick as the Aussies brought the Orchids' campaign to a screeching halt.
Keeley Davis kicked off Australia's rout when burrowed over from close range and by the time half-time came around the Jillaroos led 40-0.
Kelly had her hat-trick with Evania Pelite, Shaylee Bent, Shenae Ciesiolka and Olivia Kernick following her and Davis over the whitewash before the break.
The half-time break didn't halt the trouble for PNG, with Jessica Sergis going over straight after the interval, Ciesiolka added one more and Tonegato chimed in with her hat-trick.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
