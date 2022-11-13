King of the world: Shellharbour's own ready for first World Cup

Shellharbour's Joel King has been toiling his whole life to represent the Socceroos at a World Cup and last week one text message confirmed his boyhood dream had turned to reality.
The 22-year-old was selected in Graham Arnold's 26 man Socceroos squad tasked with attempting to topple France, Tunisia and Denmark and progress to the round of 16 in Qatar.
"I received a message from the manager informing me of the news," King told the Mercury.
"All I saw from the notification was 'Hi Joel'. Straight away I thought it was bad news because it didn't begin with congratulations. So I put my phone down to gather myself for a second, I then built up enough courage to read the message and to my surprise it was the best news ever.
"[The] first thing I did after I got the message was call home to wake up the folks at 5am or so in the morning. They were stoked, Mum was in tears," he said.
In the middle of last year King was named in the Olyroos squad for the Tokyo Olympics, where he nabbed an assist in the side's 2-0 win against Argentina. Earlier this year, he signed with Danish club Odense Boldklub from the 'Sky Blues'.
King said that it was simply sensational what he had achieved in his short career so far.
"It's crazy to think I'm going to a World Cup this early in my career," he said.
"I'm very fortunate to be in the position I am at the moment so I won't be taking this experience for granted."
Out of the 26 players selected for the World Cup, nine players were involved in the U-23 that competed in Tokyo, a sign of Arnold trusting younger players on the biggest stage.
King said this was a great move by the Socceroos coach.
"It's very positive, it's what the boss wanted to achieve and that's why he took the job as the Olyroos coach." he said.
King will be in a battle for a starting spot against long-time Socceroos left-back Aziz Behich.
Kiama-born Kye Rowles - who plays his club football at Hearts in Scotland - was also selected in the squad headed for Qatar. He will be looking to continue his top form like he showed in qualifying against the UAE and Peru.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
