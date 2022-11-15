A Warrawong man used a BMX bike to beat a 16-year-old boy while on bail for a stabbing offence.
Tyson Michael Williams, 23, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced in Wollongong Local Court yesterday.
On December 3, a 16-year-old boy was walking on McGovern Street Warrawong.
The boy picked up a pushbike that was on the side of the footpath in Lake Avenue, Cringila, thinking it was left there for council rubbish collection.
Hearing a drone flying above him, the boy went onto the front yard of a friend's house on that street.
Then, a black sedan pulled up and four men got out of the car, including Williams.
Williams and two other men approached the boy, before one of the other men punched the boy.
The trio then set upon the 16-year-old, beating him in the head and body.
Williams then walked to the victim, picked up the BMX bike and raised it over his head, before throwing it at the head and body of the boy.
Williams followed this up with powerful kicks to the boy's torso, injuring him in his head, arms and chest.
The boy's friend's family attempted to shield him from the blows, before Williams and the two other men left in the car they arrived in.
Shortly after, police arrived and spoke with the shaken and sore boy and his family.
In January this year, the owner of the car told police that Williams was the driver at the time of the savage attack.
In April, Williams and one of the other men involved turned themselves in at Lake Illawarra police station.
At the time of the attack, Williams was on bail for a stabbing attack in Dapto. In sentencing Williams, Magistrate Michael O'Brien said the young father was "staring into the abyss" of a jail term.
"You would recoil with horror if someone who felt aggrieved with your child behaved like this," Mr O'Brien said. "You would be the first to be screaming for action."
Mr O'Brien sentenced Williams to a 12 month prison sentence served in the community. Williams was convicted on a separate charge of affray but Mr O'Brien did not impose a penalty.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.