The man responsible for the shock train derailment at Kembla Grange last year went on a petty crime spree in the months prior, including stealing expensive Versace sunglasses, $212 worth of alcohol and an expensive drone.
Allan Martin Simpson, aged 48 of Berkeley, appeared before Wollongong Local Court in his prison greens where he was sentenced for 20 crimes including larceny and driving while disqualified.
The court heard Simpson was on bail when he committed the crimes, however returned to jail in October last year after he was arrested over the train derailment which injured several people.
He has remained behind bars since, and pleaded guilty to the eight charges stemming from the train derailment earlier this year.
However it was a motorbike accident that put him in hospital during April 16 last year that saw him come undone after police had attempted to find him on several occasions.
Simpson lost control of the motorbike at a roundabout on the Pacific Highway, causing him to fall and suffer an open compound fracture to his right leg.
When police requested his details, he provided the name of a man from Victoria. However, police checked the bike's registration which showed Simpson's details, revealing his disqualification.
Ambulance crews took him to hospital.
During the previous month, Simpson was caught on CCTV stealing from stores across the Illawarra, including a drone worth $1900 from JB Hi-Fi at Stockland Shellharbour.
He was charged with three more counts of shoplifting after he took three pairs of Versace sunglasses totalling $1046 from Sunglass Hut in Myer at Stockland Shellharbour - storing them in his jacket as he fled on a push bike.
CCTV also revealed Simpson stole a JBL 'Boom' speaker worth $629 from JB Hi-Fi Warrawong, and an iPhone 8 from Coles in Warrawong.
After he was released from hospital, Simpson was back to his ways in August - on separate occasions stealing groceries and alcohol.
Police sw Simpson leaving Woolworths Shell Cove with a three-litre bottle of milk in hand. After approaching him and asking why he didn't pay, Simpson said he was "going to get a trolley".
But a search of his bags uncovered noodle cups, hot chocolate mix, bacon, and more groceries totalling $60.
He also nabbed $212 worth of alcohol from Dan Murphy's Shellharbour.
In court on Monday, Magistrate Michael O'Brien reminded Simpson he should be setting a good example for his children.
"You can't be there for your kids locked up," Mr O'Brien said. "Despite your lack of a full education ... you are an intelligent person who is capable of making the right decision."
Defence lawyer Jack Hibbard told the court Simpson faced a troubled upbringing, and committed petty offences to further his drug and alcohol use.
Simpson was handed a three-year jail sentence, to start from October 27 last year, with a non-parole period of 18 months.
He will be eligible for parole on April 26 next year.
Simpson is scheduled to be sentenced for the charges related to the train derailment in Wollongong District Court next month.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
