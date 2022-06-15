Illawarra Mercury
Man responsible for Kembla Grange train derailment pleads guilty in Wollongong court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 15 2022 - 10:57am, first published 7:00am
A man trying to use his partner's van to retrieve a stolen go kart caused last year's Kembla Grange train derailment, which left multiple people injured.

