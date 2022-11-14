Death of Illawarra mum exposes need for health care reforms, inquest hears

An Illawarra mother who died at Wollongong Hospital after ongoing complications with her tracheostomy has exposed the need for health care reforms, a coronial inquest has been told.
Andrea Lester - a mother of two who worked in retail in Lake Illawarra - died at the hospital at age 49 on June 19, 2018.
On the first day of an inquest into her death at Wollongong Local Court, Counsel Assisting the Coroner Emma Sullivan said Lester's loss was "devastating" for her family.
Lester first presented to her GP, Dr Raj Singh, in March 2018 with nausea, neck and back pain. She was diagnosed with neck strain, and was prescribed pain medication.
In providing evidence to the court, Dr Singh said he failed to take note of Lester's pain history or take her temperature.
The next morning about 8.10am, Lester's partner took her to Shellharbour Hospital where she was triaged. She was seen by Dr Elise Rossiter, who had been working in the hospital's ED for one month.
The court heard Lester was discharged shortly after and was diagnosed with muscular strain of the neck and an associated viral illness.
Lester went back to her GP on April 5 and recorded ongoing fatigue, body aches, lack of appetite, coughing and said her son had developed the flu.
Dr Singh prescribed Lester antibiotics and told her to return to hospital if the symptoms worsened.
The next day, Lester's partner found her moaning and lying "in a ball". He took her to Shellharbour Hospital, the court heard, where she was recognised at the outset as "seriously unwell".
Subsequent CT scans revealed a subarachnoid haemorrhage - which is the bleeding in the membrane and pia mater surrounding the brain. Symptoms include headache, vomiting, fever and neck stiffness or pain.
Ms Sullivan said one of the expert witnesses, Professor Martin Krause, identified these aneurysms as rare, but added they can be detected with diagnostic tools when a patient complains of neck and head pain.
However, failure to diagnose would not have altered the risky treatment and did not ultimately contribute to Lester's death, she added.
On April 7, Lester was transferred from Shellharbour Hospital to Wollongong Hospital, where she was then airlifted to Prince of Wales Hospital to undergo emergency surgery to drain fluid from her brain.
To stop the bleeding, the surgery involved sacrificing an artery, inducing a form of stroke, impairing Lester's airways and ability to swallow.
Five days later, Lester underwent a tracheostomy procedure to aid her ability to breathe. She returned to Wollongong Hospital on May 2, 2018.
'Complex care'
The court heard the ultimate goal is wean a patient off a tracheostomy, to gradually return airflow to the upper airway and restore normal breathing functions.
This process requires "complex care" and a multidisciplinary team, Ms Sullivan told the court. Lester spent three weeks in ICU at Wollongong Hospital where there were ongoing difficulties with her tracheostomy, including a blood clot and pneumonia in her lungs.
She was eventually transferred to a neuro high dependency unit, which typically has two to three allocated nurses. When she was discharged, the goal was to wean and decannulate - or remove the tube - and discharge Lester to Port Kembla.
However, complications continued during different stages of the weaning process, with Lester's oxygen levels dropping at one stage.
Clinical notes showed she had ongoing issues with her secretion load - with a nurse who provided evidence saying she was suctioned every half an hour to an hour.
On June 13, a nurse received a handover and was aware Lester had to be decannulated that day. Registered nurse Kerry-Anne Hegarty walked past Lester who was looking pale and found her non-responsive.
She started CPR and hit an emergency buzzer, with protocols followed by doctors. After emergency surgery conducted to release pressure on Lester's brain, she was transferred to ICU and her life support was turned off on June 19.
'Impetus for reform'
Ms Sullivan told the court the inquest's purpose was not to find guilt over Lester's death, but instead to highlight the need for reform in the local health district - particularly with staffing in hospitals and tracheostomy care.
"No question, the clinicians were diligent and had her best interest at heart," Ms Sullivan said. "The shortcomings are of a systemic nature and not to do with individual clinicians failings."
Ms Sullivan added the inquest sought to find out the adequacy of tracheostomy care and the appropriateness of the decannulation, and whether it led to Lester becoming unresponsive.
In giving evidence, Ms Hegarty said tracheostomy patients are rare, with one patient presenting with one every six to 12 months per year.
She said tracheostomy care reforms are now more detailed which have improved nurses ability to navigate care, but said hospitals would also benefit from a specialised trachestomy role.
"It would be great to have that extra education when we have trach patients, it is hard to maintain skills when you see them so infrequently," Ms Hegarty told the court.
The inquest continues, with witnesses evidence to be provided from experts and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the coming days.
It is expected to wrap up Friday before a decision is handed down at a later date.
