A woman and two children are being taken to Wollongong Hospital after an accident involving a semi-trailer in Thirroul.
A passing motorist called Triple Zero just after 3.30pm, after seeing the incident unfold at the bottom of Bulli Pass.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a truck had collided with a car, paramedics were assessing at least one adult and two children at the scene.
One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles for nearly an hour.
Intensive Care Paramedic Anthony Talty was at the scene, and said ambulance crews would be transporting a woman and two children to hospital.
"There was a 34-year-old female patient trapped inside the front seat of a motor vehicle with minor injuries," he said.
"We worked with Fire and Rescue to release her and we're transporting her and two children up to Wollongong Hospital for precautions. The children were in car seats, safely secured, with no injuries."
He said the truck driver involved also had no injuries.
NSW Police were also in attendance.
Traffic was affected northbound into Thirroul from the Princes Highway at Bulli, as well as southbound down Bulli Pass, until almost 5pm.
Southbound motorists needed to turn left onto Lawrence Hargrave Drive but could continue north and use the Prince Street roundabout to do a u-turn, then travel south on Lawrence Hargrave Drive to Princes Hwy.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
