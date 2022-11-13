It's six days since the new 2 Smoking Barrels restaurant opened in the heart of Wollongong, and its staff are pooped.
Co-owner Andy Burns never anticipated so many customers to flock to their bigger abode on lower Crown Street (next to Lee and Me cafe) , after relocating from a "weird, poky little spot"
"We're really grateful for all the support we had at Flinders Street ... and grateful for regulars who have popped in over the last week and all their kinds words," he told the Mercury.
"It's definitely busier than expected, it's exceeded out expectations, it's been very humbling."
The new venue can seat up to 120 patrons, has a new bar with beer on tap and array of cocktails plus new delights on the menu.
This includes three lunch-time sandwiches (one of which is vegetarian), some new burgers and a "wing on schnitty" for dinner with brisket gravy.
"Everyone loves a good schnitty," Mr Burns said. "We wanted to create a bit of a pub vibe down here, minus VIP lounge."
Vegetarians can also rejoice with a mushroom burger and eggplant schnitzel on the menu.
More things vego will arrive in coming weeks, as will desserts and a Friday happy hour.
Mr Burns said the vibe was thriving is lower Crown with a number of small bars, cafes and eateries and described it as a "good little hub" of places to eat.
"Crowded House the other night [performing at the WIN Entertainment Centre] was really chaotic."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.