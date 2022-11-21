Wind KOs power for thousands in Wollongong's CBD

5.10pm: Endeavour Energy has managed to restore a large proportion of customers without power on Monday afternoon, though hundreds of customers in Wollongong, Dapto and Kiama are still affected.
Spokesman Peter Payne said at the worst of it there were around 44,000 in their "catchment" without power - along the South Coast and parts of Sydney.
As of 5pm that number had been reduced to around 7000, with the cause mainly wild weather causing debris to fall over power lines and interrupt the network.
"We'll continue to work into tonight to get as many customers back on," Mr Payne said.
Earler: Thousands of people in Wollongong are without power after wild weather toppled tree branches onto power lines in the CBD.
Warrawong's Fire and Rescue NSW crew is dealing with the immediate problem in Kembla St which has affected a swathe of the CBD.
The Endeavour Energy websites indicates 42 outages across Wollongong at 3:15pm.
Affected areas include Pleasant Avenue, to Corrimal Street, Cliff Road, Campbell Street, Marine Drive and Crown Street.
The traffic lights on the corner of Corrimal and Stewart Street are impacted.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Urlich said high and low voltage wires were affected and avoiding the area is advised.
"People need to maintain a safe distance from the wires and yes, it'd be best if people didn't go near there at all," Insp Urlich said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.