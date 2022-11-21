Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Wind KOs power for thousands in Wollongong's CBD

By Newsroom
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

5.10pm: Endeavour Energy has managed to restore a large proportion of customers without power on Monday afternoon, though hundreds of customers in Wollongong, Dapto and Kiama are still affected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.