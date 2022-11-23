Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra nurses join Sydney colleagues during 24-hour strike

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 1:20pm
NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association general secretary and Woonona resident Shaye Candish, and Wollongong Hospital ICU nurse Bianca Vergouw speak at the rally. Pictures from the NSWNMA.

Nurses from the Illawarra have rallied with colleagues in Sydney as part of a statewide, 24-hour strike, amid a reportedly worsening staffing shortage at Wollongong Hospital.

