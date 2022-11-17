Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra nurses to walk out again for fourth 24-hour strike in a year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 19 2022 - 10:18am, first published November 18 2022 - 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra nurses to walk out again for fourth 24-hour strike in a year

Illawarra nurses will join a state-wide strike this week amid ongoing concerns about "dangerous" staffing levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.