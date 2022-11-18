Illawarra Mercury
How Wollongong's suicide crisis centre is keeping people in distress out of ER

By Kate McIlwain
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
Wollongong's decision to try a new approach to suicidal crises is paying off

It's almost 2pm on a Thursday, and Emma and Renee are waiting to start their shift at Wollongong suicide crisis centre Safe Haven.

