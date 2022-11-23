University of Wollongong's Dr Theresa Larkin has held many titles - from temp in London's investment banks to English as a foreign language teacher in Spain - but this year, she'll add official "Superstar of STEM" to the list.
The Senior Lecturer in UOW's Graduate School of Medicine is one of 60 women and non-binary STEM experts chosen by Science & Technology Australia to break down barriers and smash gender assumptions through their Superstars of STEM program.
The program is designed to help women and non-binary experts launch into roles as media commentators, becoming public role models for the diverse next generation of scientists.
For Dr Larkin, who is a champion of medical science education, the program is a chance to use her voice to make university research more accessible, and remind people that there is no "correct" road to a career in STEM.
You can't be what you can't see
As of 2021, only 15 per cent of people in STEM-qualified occupations are women, according to the Australian State of STEM gender equity report, and while the number has grown over the past few years, men still vastly outnumber women in the fields.
In positions of power, the number shrinks even further: only eight per cent of CEOs in STEM-qualified industries are women.
The Superstars of STEM program aims to give women and non-binary experts platforms in media, making them more visible role models for young women to encourage them into the sector.
As Dr Larkin explained, representation is vital, as for young people, "you can't be what you can't see".
"It's those biases - when younger women see women in media speaking about complex topics, and they're respected, it's inspiring," she said.
"There traditionally have been more men visible in those roles."
Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Ed Husic said the program will help inspire the next generations of diverse young Australians into STEM.
"The need to boost diversity in our science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector is urgent," he said.
"There are huge skills shortages that can be addressed if we put our minds and collective effort to it - which means we have to draw deeply on our nation's expertise from all corners of the community.
In areas of research where new information is being found, Dr Larkin said, the need for different ways of thinking makes diversity vital.
Dr Larkin's own career in STEM, which took pit stops in other fields and other countries, has equipped her with a range of diverse experiences.
A winding road
For Dr Larkin, the road to a STEM career was not straight - there was no childhood moment when lightning struck, when she knew she wanted to be a scientist.
While she's now part of research teams exploring the impacts of hormones on mental health, and the connection between vein disorders and chronic pelvic pain, Dr Larkin had a love of art, music and science in school, and picking a career path wasn't easy.
Like many young people, the researcher and medical science educator had no idea what she wanted to pursue, but had a natural curiosity about the world and its people.
After jumping into an advanced science degree at the University of Wollongong, she not only fell in love with the human-focused sciences, but also found she was great at teaching others about it.
"I sort of just fell into the path, and realised I really loved teaching, and I liked that I was always learning," she said.
The same curiosity that drew her to a degree in science also led her on adventures across the world, from stints in London's investment banks, to teaching English in Spain.
For Dr Larkin, following her her interests and keeping an open mind were more important than sticking to any binary career path.
Science for all
Through the Superstars of STEM program, Dr Larkin said she hoped to not only encourage women and non-binary people into STEM, but to make science knowledge accessible beyond the university classroom.
"Science is more complex to the general public, and making it accessible is really important in today's day and age," she said.
"The pandemic has shown us how important it is to have truth on social media and things like that, so people can make trusted decisions about their own bodies."
Through the program, Dr Larkin hopes to share information discovered at the university level, with people outside of the boundaries of university.
