University of Wollongong's Dr Theresa Larkin named national 'Superstar of STEM'

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
New 'Superstar of STEM' Dr Theresa Larkin. Picture supplied.

University of Wollongong's Dr Theresa Larkin has held many titles - from temp in London's investment banks to English as a foreign language teacher in Spain - but this year, she'll add official "Superstar of STEM" to the list.

