Work to start on Warilla seawall, damaged in huge seas in 2016

Work will soon begin on the reconstruction of the seawall at Warilla Beach, pushed back from an original mid-year starting date.
The $15 million project is expected to take a year to complete, and will better secure infrastructure from the effects of beach erosion in heavy seas.
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said he was glad the work would soon be underway, following extensive damage sustained during the 2016 east coast low.
"The Warilla Beach seawall will provide much-needed safety and environmental benefits well into the future, including climate resilience," Mr Homer said.
"I am pleased that this project is getting underway. It will provide much-needed protection against storm events for residents as well as the environment."
NSW Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman was in Warilla on Wednesday to mark the turning of the first sod in the project, for with the NSW Government has given $6.8 million.
"The 930m seawall was originally built following storm events in the 1960s, however given the urgency at the time, it was constructed with material not suited for long-term sustainability. As such the rock wall was extended and repaired over successive decades in an ad hoc manner."
"With the certification of Shellharbour City Council's Coastal Zone Management Plan for the Shellharbour coastline in 2018, Council has taken a strategic approach to manage coastal erosion affecting Warilla Beach by bringing the coastal protection structure up to current engineering standards."
"Shellharbour City Council should also be commended for progressing its Coastal Management Programs with technical and financial support under the NSW Government's coastal management framework, providing longer term strategies for the coastal environment and the threats of climate change well into the future."
Warilla Beach will be accessible from Tom Strong Reserve for the duration of the project. As works progress along the revetment the existing access stairs and ramp will be removed to make way for the new wall.
These will be replaced by modern stair access points over the wall that will be a significant improvement on current access for the community.
