Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Work to start on Warilla seawall, damaged in huge seas in 2016

Updated November 23 2022 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Homer and Wendy Tuckerman at Warilla Beach on Wednesday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Work will soon begin on the reconstruction of the seawall at Warilla Beach, pushed back from an original mid-year starting date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.