Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Changes planned for Guzman y Gomez's Unanderra store

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:28pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of the forthcoming Unanderra Guzman y Gomez outlet - some changes to the original design are planned. Picture by Adam McLean

Developers for the Guzman y Gomez restaurant approved for Unanderra are looking to make some changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.