"I felt a bit more relaxed coming into the season. I think I've always had a pretty good perspective around cricket, because I've always worked full-time outside of it as well, but having a family gives you a lot more perspective on the things that are super important in life. And I feel like it's allowed me to enjoy it for what it is because the WBBL is such a fantastic product and format, and it's allowing me to see not only the cricket side of it, but how it's garnering attention from a spectators' point of view."