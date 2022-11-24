Erin Burns will look to cap a fairytale return to the Women's Big Bash League when the Sixers take on the Strikers in Saturday night's final.
Having missed Sydney's last WBBL campaign after opting to stay home and support her pregnant wife Anna, the Wollongong all-rounder has made her presence felt in the magenta this season.
The 34-year-old has been a key figure in the middle order, averaging more than 36 runs at a strike rate 147, while she has also been excellent in the field. Burns was earlier this week included in the WBBL's team of the year, alongside fellow Sixers stars Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner and Sophie Eccleston.
The quartet will again be key figures for the Sixers again at Northern Sydney Oval against Adelaide, who booked their spot in the decider with a thrilling win over the Heat on Thursday night.
After a strong season, Burns said she was excited for Saturday's decider.
"To have a home final and to have done so well during the season, and to see the big guns firing right towards the back end [of the campaign], I think we can expect an absolute cracker of the final," the Illawarra talent said.
"It's obviously going to be a tough tussle and they have quality players in their line-up, but we'll be super gunning and ready for it. All of the girls are absolutely chomping at the bit to rip in on Saturday."
Burns has been a welcome addition to a Sixers outfit who claimed the wooden spoon last campaign, despite boasting the likes of Australian stars Perry, Gardner and Alyssa Healy.
The all-rounder has brought a sense of calm to the middle order, and Burns put her good form in 2022 down to having a relaxed attitude.
"'Lottie' [coach Charlotte Edwards] sat us down [in pre-season] and had a presentation about how she saw the season going, and backing everyone's skills set and having belief was certainly a pillar of that. And I think that's something that's grown as games have progressed, and winning certainly helps," Burns said.
"I felt a bit more relaxed coming into the season. I think I've always had a pretty good perspective around cricket, because I've always worked full-time outside of it as well, but having a family gives you a lot more perspective on the things that are super important in life. And I feel like it's allowed me to enjoy it for what it is because the WBBL is such a fantastic product and format, and it's allowing me to see not only the cricket side of it, but how it's garnering attention from a spectators' point of view."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.