"Last week's game was a bit of a learning curve. We've had a few key outs over the past couple of weeks, so we've had to rely on a few other guys to step up. But the more experience they're getting, the better it is for going into the back end of the season, and in the future seasons as well. We've got a fairly young side again this year, so it's about trying to get as much learning into our game as possible, which should hopefully reflect in results as the year goes on.