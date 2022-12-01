A train has struck a person at Fairy Meadow, halting all trains between Wollongong and Thirroul.
The person has died and it is understood the tracks will be closed for some time.
NSW TrainLink South announced earlier on Friday morning there was an incident requiring emergency services at Fairy Meadow.
A train has stopped on the tracks just past Fairy Meadow station, beyond the Elliotts Road bridge on the northbound track.
Passengers were on the train for about an hour, but began disembarking shortly before 8.15am.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Limited buses are running between Wollongong and Thirroul.
Transport for NSW advises people to consider delaying all non-essential travel, delay travel if possible or consider using other transport and allow plenty of extra travel time.
Trains continue to run between Wollongong and Kiama or Port Kembla, and between Thirroul and the City.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. If you or someone else is in danger, call 000.
