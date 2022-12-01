Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Emergency at Fairy Meadow stops trains along part of line

Updated December 2 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 7:40am
Emergency services at Fairy Meadow on Friday morning.

A train has struck a person at Fairy Meadow, halting all trains between Wollongong and Thirroul.

