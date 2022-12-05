Wollongong is proving to be fertile ground for the partnerships that turn research ideas into commercial enterprises delivering technology to reach Net Zero.
Companies that have raised millions in investment as a result of research from Wollongong academics and are drawing international attention to Wollongong's potential as a green energy hub.
Professor Gerhard Sweigers's research into electrolysis has enabled green-hydrogen start-up Hysata to raise over $40 million in investment.
Mr Sweigers said the environment of the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus made these breakthroughs possible.
"The Innovation Campus, which was all about developing new technologies and moving them from the university lab setting out into the real world, was really quite critical," he said.
This was echoed by Professor David Officer whose research into graphene has opened the way for battery manufacturer Sicona to pilot manufacturing "game changing" products for electric vehicle batteries.
"It's that outward look, beyond the small area that we have, and engaging with people worldwide, either in universities or in industry," he said.
Traditionally, the connections between researchers and industry in Australia have not been as fruitful. Australia ranked last in the OECD for business collaboration on innovation with higher education or government institutions in 2016-2017.
In February, the federal government launched a $2.2 billion University Research Commercialisation Action Plan to knit together university innovation and industry commercial know-how.
Mr Officer said what made Wollongong distinct from other university centres was the interpersonal connections.
"It really comes down to not only the research that's done, but also the human interactions," he said.
The challenge of turning bright ideas into a commercial reality is particularly pressing in the transition to net zero.
"We need to move to a new, carbon free economy that hasn't existed before," Mr Sweigers said. "We have to develop new technologies and that obviously takes research."
At an awards ceremony on Friday, Mr Officer and Mr Sweigers were among those researchers recognised for their work turning university research into valuable enterprises. Both Mr Officer and Mr Sweigers nominated the work of Professor Gordon Wallace as being key to driving the entrepreneurial spirit among UOW researchers.
"In the end, it comes down to individuals who create the right environment and, and the right environment has been created at Wollongong," Mr Officer said.
