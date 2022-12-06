Illawarra Mercury
The Fairy Meadow musical light display on Brian Street is back bigger and better in 2022

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:02pm, first published December 6 2022 - 2:43pm
The wondrous Christmas light extravaganza which attracted thousands of eyeballs to a Fairy Meadow house in 2021 is back - bigger and more breathtaking than ever.

