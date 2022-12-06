The wondrous Christmas light extravaganza which attracted thousands of eyeballs to a Fairy Meadow house in 2021 is back - bigger and more breathtaking than ever.
Tech connoisseur Nick Triantafillou, who crafted an extravagant LED masterpiece last year also, is excited to show off the new additions to his season spectacular.
"Last year I received amazing feedback from everyone. There were around 300 to 500 people in front of my house on Christmas Eve," Mr Triantafillou said.
As part of the light show, Mr Triantafillou built software which allowed people to request a song to be played by simply scanning a QR code on his letterbox.
"People loved it, I had more than 1000 song requests," he said.
This year, the Brian Street resident decided to up his game with three new additions.
"The first is my garage door. The entire garage door is a screen made of 7000 bulbs - it took me a month just to push these bulbs into the sheet," Mr Triantafillou said.
The second new element is selfie wings.
"They are basically angel wings sitting right in front of my yard, people can trigger it and change its colour and then take a selfie with it," he said.
Lastly, Mr Triantafillou has added a bunch of spotlights to his roof that dance to the music being played.
"They are ridiculous and I know that, that's why I love them," he said.
"While testing the lights what I noticed was that the spotlights brought people to my house even if they didn't know about my light show."
The father-of-two said he could see his beams from his spotlights from Bulli Tops, about 10km.
"They are like a beacon of light, people around the Illawarra would be able to see them and hopefully that will lead them to my house."
Mr Triantafillou has worked for months on his magnificent exhibit - all the while working full-time in the IT industry.
"I used to work on this every night from 8pm to 11pm when my kids would go to bed", he said.
"Also sometimes on days when my family would be watching TV, I'd just be pushing bulbs into things."
Mr Triantafillou believes, however, his passion for putting on the best show far exceeds the work he has to put in.
The techmaster is inviting people to check out his creation at 12 Brian Street, Fairy Meadow.
