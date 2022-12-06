For 30 years families have travelled far and wide to see a magnificent Christmas display in Mount Warrigal, but the lights will again be switched off this year.
Craig Hughes of Cuthbert Avenue originally began his festive hobby to cheer up his father who was dying of cancer, but now the tradition has paused to allow him to become full-time carer of his elderly mother.
"I'm hoping it's not the end, I've still continued to buy Christmas things over the last couple of years," he said.
"I had intended to do it [this year] up until about October, but then just had some difficult things and I can't I can't do both."
Mr Hughes admits he has collected enough festive lights and Christmas paraphernalia to decorate three houses, but "family comes first".
His mother Joyce has dementia and every day becomes a new day for the 94-year-old. She also needs help daily for showers and dressing, while Joyce has recently gone through a battle with breast cancer along with a nasty fall which broke four ribs and her pelvis.
Mr Hughes said some people had generously offered to help him with his decorations, but admitted it took up to six weeks to get them up while his mum could not be left alone.
"It's not the right time for her to go to an aged-care facility," he said.
He's not sure if he's become a "hoarder" or just has a "compulsion" to make young and old smile, but he does hope to resurrect the Christmas spirit again to his Mount Warrigal home.
"I'm disappointed not being able to do the lights because I know it's become a tradition for lots of families in the Illawarra," Mr Hughes said.
"I know the kids enjoy the display, and their parents feeling like being a kid again ... but yeah, family comes first."
Mr Hughes wanted families to know why his Christmas display was on pause, but also to highlight the relentless work carers do for others.
The Cuthbert Avenue house won't be totally devoid of festive cheer this year, with some lighting setup inside the windows to keep the fire alive.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
