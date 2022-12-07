Grace Stewart insists she's ready to become a leader as the Hockeyroos ramp up their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Gerringong product was on Tuesday included in Australia's 17-women squad for 2023, which will feature a focus on the Olympic Games the following year.
While still only 25, Stewart is the sixth most capped player in the squad, having represented the Hockeyroos on 103 ocassions. Five further spots in the squad are set to be announced following a selection camp.
"I think it's always a stressful time each year hoping to get re-selected. But it's also very exciting and you feel very privileged and grateful to be joining the Hockeyroos for another year," Stewart told the Mercury.
"I'm definitely becoming one of the older members of the team, that's for sure. I've been around for a few years now and I'm really trying to take that step into more of a leadership role and to help the young girls through what I've been through.
"For me, the hardest part has been the ups and downs of elite sport, so I've built some resilience over the years to get to where I am. I've had to work through those hard times, and that's the main thing I'm trying to pass onto the young girls. It's not always going to be amazing, but it's worth it in the end."
This week's selection caps a great year for Stewart. Highlights included playing a role in NSW Pride winning the Women's Hockey One League premiership and claiming a silver medal with the Hockeyroos at the Commonwealth Games.
But Stewart now remains hungrier than ever to taste success on the biggest stage - the Olympics in 2024.
"That's definitely the aim, so making the 2023 squad is definitely a step in the right direction. I think, as a squad, next year is super important for all of us to build towards Paris," the crafty forward said.
"We'll definitely focus on little goals along the way, at each tournament, but it's [Paris] always in the back of your mind. That's the main goal, and everything we do is aimed towards being successful at Paris. I guess it's a blessing and a curse having the Olympics every four years."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
