It's not quite a homecoming, but Phoenix forward David Ball will feel at ease when he runs onto WIN Stadium again on Saturday.
Wellington will return to Wollongong to face the Wanderers as the A-League Men's season resumes following a three-week break for the FIFA World Cup.
For Ball, the clash will be a return to a familiar environment. He was part of the Phoenix squad who were based in the Illawarra for the 2020/21 season due to travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand caused by COVID-19.
The Phoenix arrived for pre-season training in November 2020 and returned home at the conclusion of the competition in June 2021.
The side played all home games at WIN Stadium, and Ball says the NIx looked forward to returning the venue on Saturday. The match is being held as a thank you to the region for hosting the club's men's and women's teams in recent years.
"Obviously we were there for eight months [last time] and the Wollongong community took us in really well, and helped us out while we there. They deserve us to come back and play this game," Ball told the Mercury.
"We had some good games there as well, so I think it's great to get back down there. We lived there for a long time, which was great, so we're looking forward to coming back.
"I think we made the best of what we had, and we all tried to embrace being at WIN Stadium. And I think when we went on a run and picked up some points at WIN, we sort of made it our home away from home."
Saturday's clash shapes a crucial one for the Phoenix, who are looking to build on a solid start to their 2022/23 campaign.
Ufuk Talay's men mustered one win and three draws before the mid-season break, and will be keen to improve that record against the Wanderers.
Ball said the Phoenix would respect their opponents heading into the game.
"It will be a tough match but, if we concentrate on ourselves, I think we can take home the three points," the Englishman said.
"I think we've started okay, I think it's probably one of the better starts we've had over the past three years. Everyone has worked really hard during this off period and everyone is raring to go to get back into games.
"We're coming back to WIN Stadium this time with an awesome squad and one that's had a lot of competition, which is exciting. So hopefully we can put in a decent performance."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
