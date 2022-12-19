After Wollongong's big year of cycling, many kids might find a two-wheeled present shining under their tree this Christmas.
Bike stores across the Illawarra have seen demand jump for kids bikes in the lead up to Christmas, with stock flying off the floor and some stores forced to order more, while sales of road, mountain and electric bikes were also higher than normal.
Bike shop employees said a combination of Wollongong's buzz around the UCI event, more cycling infrastructure in the Illawarra and a desire to get out and about this summer culminated in a big year for cycling.
Wollongong Bike Hub Manager Gerard Hilford said demand for electric bikes had doubled since last year as locals turned to the more convenient option over the standard road bike.
Mr Hilford said interest in electric bikes jumped as more people took them out for a spin.
"They've been a growing market and people are loving them - they take the pain out of cycling," Mr Hilford said.
"They're pretty handy for transport and for people getting out and about," he said.
Since Wollongong hosted the UCI Road World Championships in September, Mr Hilford said interest in cycling for both adults and kids has climbed, prompting people to invest in new bikes, and to fix up their old ones.
"A lot of people got excited when they saw it [UCI] and dusted off their old bikes," he said.
"We've sold a lot more bike maintenance stuff, as well, as everyone's looking after their bikes."
Kids bikes have also been so popular in the lead up to Christmas that some stores have been forced to order extra stock to meet demand.
Jake Rosser of Kiama Bikes said the store thought their initial stock would have been enough to sustain the Christmas rush, but an influx of holiday customers sent them searching for more.
New bike trails and a pump track in Cringila, paired with the buzz around Wollongong's UCI meant mountain bikes have also become popular among kids, Mr Rosser said.
"It's one of the last free attractions for kids to go out and do," Mr Rosser said.
