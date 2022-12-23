Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Sublime Point closure extended for the summer due to safety risks

Updated December 23 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 12:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A highly popular Illawarra walking track visited by more than 130,000 people a year will remain closed over summer due to the high risk of dangerous rockfalls and landslips in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.