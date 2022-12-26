Rewind a few years: the Illawarra's bushwalks were pumping at the weekend, on school holidays and even during COVID lockdowns.
Then it all went quiet.
A series of heavy rainfall events left the escarpment edge in an unstable state, forcing the closure of some of the region's most popular trails.
While Mt Keira Ring Track and Sublime Point remain closed for safety work, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have been working to reopen almost all other local trails.
The Mercury spoke with three local bushwalking enthusiasts about the tracks they've been enjoying and how to do it safely ...
Where she's been walking: Byarong Park to Robertson Lookout on Mount Keira. They've done some upgrades on that trail, fixing a lot of the drainage problems and repairing the trails so they're actually quite dry and easy to walk on and it's better than it's ever been. Even in the dry it was still really muddy before, so it's a bit more accessible now. On Friday, there were a few lyrebirds, brush turkeys and an echidna there - it was overflowing with wildlife.
She's also enjoying: Mt Kembla Ring Track and Summit Tracks were both in good condition when I was there recently.
What's she's looking forward to: It would be nice to get around the Mt Keira Ring Track again. it was closed for a long time from landslide damage, and it was good to have it back again, so it's a shame it's fallen into disrepair once again.
How she stays safe: There's definitely a lot of trees down so I don't go out in intensive rains or heavy winds.
Where he's been walking: We personally tend to stay on the coast in the summer. We've just walked from Shell Cove Marina up to Bass Point and back, which incorporates the Bass Point Coastal Walk. Port Kembla is another great place to go. You can walk round the swimming pool and find your way up some of the roads and laneways to Hill 60, then walk along Fishos Beach and the pathway along MM Beach. If the Southern Breakwater is open, you can walk out there.
He's also enjoying: If you want more of a bush experience, Killalea is great. There's what used to be called the Federation Track that circumnavigates the lagoon - you just start from the picnic area and pick up the track and walk along the ridge. You can drop down to the lagoon and go around or you can follow it out to Mystics Beach and the sand spit and return.
What's he's looking forward to: Some of (Killalea) is not in perfect condition at the moment and we're waiting for national parks to do something there as funding for that recently established regional park comes through. They've got a lot of work to do.
How he stays safe: If you're going to walk in the national park, it's important to check the alerts page on the NPWS website first. In hot weather, there's the usual rules: take plenty of water, plenty of food, take the right equipment and sunscreen and tell someone where you're going and what time you might be back.
Where he's been walking: I like the challenging Bong Bong Pass in Dapto for its history. It's a bit washed out at the moment, with some trees down and a lot of evasive weeks and I've spotted a couple of red-bellied snakes up there, but they're more afraid of us.
What's he's looking forward to: Jump Rock, the walk on the left hand side (as you approach Macquarie Pass) has been closed for about a year. There's a lot of walking on the side of cliffs, and it's all been washed away in the rain, but that's one I've been waiting to open.
How he stays safe: Take your fully charged phone and a proper hand-held GPS with full battery if you're walking where there's little phone service. i've been caught out a few times where I thought i knew where I was going and I've had to pull out the GPS and it's had flat batteries.
