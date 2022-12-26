Where she's been walking: Byarong Park to Robertson Lookout on Mount Keira. They've done some upgrades on that trail, fixing a lot of the drainage problems and repairing the trails so they're actually quite dry and easy to walk on and it's better than it's ever been. Even in the dry it was still really muddy before, so it's a bit more accessible now. On Friday, there were a few lyrebirds, brush turkeys and an echidna there - it was overflowing with wildlife.

