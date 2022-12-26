Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The three Illawarra bushwalks calling to us this summer

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated December 27 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenae Johnston of Bushwalk the Gong has returned to the bush lately to enjoy the serenity. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Rewind a few years: the Illawarra's bushwalks were pumping at the weekend, on school holidays and even during COVID lockdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.