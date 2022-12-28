Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra champions Kents hold on in indoor hockey shootout thriller

By Tony de Souza
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 3:46pm
Illawarra indoor hockey champions Stick Kents beat Wests in the grand final. Picture by Michael Little

Stick Kents won the Illawarra Premier league indoor hockey grand final beating Wests 7-6 in a final shoot out at Unanderra indoor court last Thursday night.

