Stick Kents won the Illawarra Premier league indoor hockey grand final beating Wests 7-6 in a final shoot out at Unanderra indoor court last Thursday night.
It was a fast and furious final with Kents leading 5-2 in the second half before Wests hit back to force a shoot-out at 5-all.
Alex Mackay, Kents captain and NSW player, was happy with the win although saying the shootout was very tense but praised his goalkeeper Alex Montgomery for his timely saves.
"Obviously, it was far from ideal that we allowed them back into the game to equalise. That's indoor hockey and goals can be scored so quickly," Mackay said.
Up by two at half-time, Brock McCracken took that lead to 4-1 afterwards, but Wests' Connor Tuddenham made it 4-2 from the penalty spot. Landon Morley restored Kents lead to 5-2 from a breakaway.
Wests then went on a 3-goal blitz from Tuddenham on the spot again, Sam Wright-Smith and Tuddenham completing his hat- trick in the final seconds of the game for a 5-5 scoreline.
In the shootout, only Kents' Morley and Mackay and Wests' Tuddenham converted their chances for a final 7-6 score.
In the semi-finals, Kents beat Benchmark 7-1 and Wests beat the Swamp Rats 8-3. In the women's premier final, Albion Park beat University 3-2 with the winners goals coming from Sam Economos (2) and Australian player Emma McLeish.
