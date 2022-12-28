A man with a "lengthy" criminal history has been refused bail at Wollongong local court over a string of charges involving a prohibited firearm and a knife.
Ryan Twist faced Wollongong bail court via video link on Wednesday, charged with seven offences including possession of an unauthorised prohibited firearm, custody of knife in a public place and hinder/resist law enforcement officer in execution of duty.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozar said Twist had been a long-term drug addict for 20 years, with a strong need to access rehabilitation services.
Ms Ozar said Twist would be a vulnerable person in custody, and acknowledged he had a "very lengthy" criminal history.
Registrar Wilson said she was unsatisfied that Twist was facing exceptional circumstances, and refused bail.
He will return to Wollongong local court on January 9, 2023.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.