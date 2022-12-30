Illawarra Mercury
Hawks receive major boost with Harvey and Frazier fit for Perth Wildcats fixture

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 30 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 1:30pm
Tyler Harvey against Brisbane. Picture by Anna Warr

The Hawks were without arguably two of their best players in Tyler Harvey and Michael Frazier II in their 87-60 thrashing at the hands of Tasmania in their last start before Christmas, but the two will be fit and firing against the Wildcats in a major boost for coach Jacob Jackomas.

