An undermanned Hawks gambled and lost against Tasmania.
And Illawarra may need to gamble again on New Year's Eve, especially if their gun duo Tyler Harvey and Michael Frazier II don't recover from illness to take on the Perth Wildcats at WIN Entertainment Centre.
Missing his two leading scorers, Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas felt going "all in" and playing a fast-tempo game was the only way his undermanned side could beat the JackJumpers on Thursday night.
After the first quarter it looked like his plan would work, with the Hawks going to the first break 21-15 ahead.
Though fatigue, inexperience and Tasmania's all-court suffocating defence wore down the Hawks, who were well beaten 87-60 in the end.
Jackomas though felt the scoreline did not truly reflect his young team's performance.
"I was proud of them the whole way through and obviously disappointed with some of their actions but never not proud," he said.
"We put it all on the line, sort of like gambling. We went all in to see if we could play a certain way and we just couldn't maintain it against good opposition and it sort of blew out in that second half. The guys tried hard but they couldn't maintain it.
"Obviously there was some mistakes ......but I don't care what team it is, South East, Melbourne United, Perth Wildcats - if they lose their two best scorers and maybe two best players, no one is winning basketball games."
Illawarra drafted in Tim Coenraad and Lachlan Dent into the squad to replace Harvey and Frazier, who combined contribute 36-points a game for the Hawks.
Dan Grida, himself only recently back from two back-to-back ACL injuries and a high-grade hamstring injury, started in place of Harvey, while Wani Swaka Lo Buluk took Frazier's spot.
"We got a bit fatigued as we started guys who haven't played for over 15 minutes. It was a tough ask for them," Jackomas said.
"We wanted to try and play fearless and try and play youthful with what we are and hopefully with that energy score in transition - and in the first quarter that is what we did and it went to plan.
"Though fatigue set in against a very good side who play four quarters well.
"If we wanted to keep this thing close we would have played differently but we have nothing to lose and we played to try and win the game, not lose another close one.
We have nothing to lose and we played to try and win the game, not lose another close one.- Jacob Jackomas
"We weren't totally happy. I wasn't totally happy with them in certain situations but the plan was the plan and the reason we lost by so much was because of the plan, and that's on me."
Sam Froling, looking to carry the load of his absent co-captain Tyler Harvey, was one of Illawarra's best against the JackJumpers, especially in the first half where he chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds.
But he could only add another three-points in the second half as Tasmania upped their defensive pressure on him and fatigue set in.
"Shots were dropping in that first but then obviously there was a bit if fatigue, we started turning over the ball, missing shots and they are a good team, they took advantage of us in that regard and ran it up on us and we just struggled to get it back," Froling said.
The Hawks are hopeful Harvey and Frazier will be back for the December 31 clash against the Wildcats.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
