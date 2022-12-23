Cricket tragic Johandre Barnard is living his best life.
The South African cricketer travels the world to play cricket.
Over the past three northern and southern hemisphere summers, the 29-year-old has played cricket in South Africa and the UK.
Now the talented all-rounder is in Australia playing for the Helensburgh District Cricket Club.
Since arriving at the club he has made a positive difference, helping Helensburgh pick up their first two wins of the season, against Wests Illawarra and Port Kembla respectively.
In Baranard's three games to date he has scored two fifties and taken two wickets.
The Cricket Illawarra competition is now on Christmas break, with round eight set to resume on January 7 next year, allowing Barnard time to see the sights.
"These last few weeks I've already been to Wollongong, Sydney and Bondi. I even went to North Sydney to meet my fellow South African rugby players," he said.
"I'll probably go and watch some cricket now when South Africa play against Australia in the Sydney Test. I'm really looking forward to that.
"I'm also just looking forward to enjoying everything about an Australian summer."
Barnard said he liked what he has seen on and off the pitch so far in Australia.
But while he was "unfortunately single", Barnard said he was in no rush to find love in Australia.
"Cricket is my love for now....although it is very nice here," he said.
"It's a beautiful place, the guys are great and the standard of cricket is very good.
Cricket is my love for now....although it is very nice here.- South African cricketer Johandre Barnard
"I'm looking forward to spending summer time here.
"Cricket is done for the year but I'm looking forward to next year and hopefully Helensburgh Cricket Club can go to the top.
"I've only played three games so far but from what I've seen the cricket is of a good standard.
"It's nice, it's a little bit different, the wickets and stuff compared to England and South Africa, are a little bit more challenging I would say but I'm adapting well."
Barnard is from George, a city in South Africa's Western Cape, on a coastal stretch known as the Garden Route.
"It's a beautiful place, it's about a three-hour drive from Cape Town. It reminds a little bit of here as it is a coastal town. It is also known for its wine farms and golf courses," he said.
Barnard was hoping to gather even more great experiences from his Australian adventure.
"I've had some good rimes abroad. I'm sure I'll add some more here, both on and off the cricket field," he said.
"In my first year in the UK I broke a couple of records in one of the cricket leagues which I really enjoyed.
"One of the records involved me hitting six sixes in one over. In the other record I broke the record for competition runs in a season.
"That was a nice feeling for me as I then went on to be selected in a regional side there, which was really nice also."
Barnard has also made various regional sides at home and been coached by South African greats including Ray Jennings.
"The goal now is just to enjoy my cricket here and make the most of it, while also travelling a bit around the country and making new friendships here in Australia."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.