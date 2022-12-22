Game On: We have been here before with the Dragons

If there's one thing that you need if you are going to run a successful business, it's stability - from the top to bottom.
Like a good ship, you need stability to be able to steer it in the right direction.
It's something the Dragons have proven yet again this week that they don't have.
News was broken during the week of a member survey sent out to the fans about the future of the club.
Out of 40 questions, one raised eyebrows. 'Which naming convention should the St George Illawarra Dragons use as their formal identity'. Potential changes included St George Dragons, Southern Dragons, Greater Sydney Dragons, The Dragons and St George Illawarra Dragons.
In a club that can't agree on what to do with their coach, it's hard to believe that they could agree on a name change. Even more so considering the motion would need 75 per cent of the board to approve for it to occur.
Club chief executive Ryan Webb told the Mercury on Thursday that the survey was a simple 'brand health check' that is regulation for any business.
And to that point this columnist says fair enough. But surely when the survey went out - which the club sourced through an independent third party - the Dragons would have predicted some backlash from Illawarra based fans.
Even in a mythical world where the club were to change the naming - would it work? We've seen the 'Catchment FC' projects in a lot of Australian leagues, most notably Macarthur and Western United in the A-Leagues. With respect - at this stage - there is no proof in the pudding that it would actually work - at least in the short term.
Brands do need to know about what is working and what isn't working for their customers, but the timing is questionable. Following one PR disaster after another, the club needs to remain stable off the field in what has been a tumultuous time on it.
Speaking of brand image, what the Dragons also didn't need this week was the arresting of Talatau 'Junior' Amone.
Just a day after the survey saga, Amone was arrested for an alleged 'hammer attack' in Warrawong. It just goes bad to worse for the Dragons. They are their own worst enemies.
The best thing that can happen to the side is the start of the season. But even that may not save them once the actual rugby league starts.
The side are looking to improve on their tenth placed finish in 2022 where they amounted 12 wins and 12 losses in what was at best an inconsistent season.
All of this drama comes after some good news for the club after securing a commitment for a $50 million centre of excellence in Wollongong.
But if the club are asking fans questions about whether or not Illawarra has a future in the club, then what is the point of the centre of excellence based in the city?
It all comes back to stability. Nothing about the Dragons is stable at present both on and off the field. They need leaders. So who is steering the ship in the right direction? Who knows?
