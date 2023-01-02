There's a difference between a beach read and a summer read? You betcha

It's that time of year ... when if you're lucky enough, you can open a few of the books you've collected over the previous 12 months - or maybe over the past 12 days.
Either way, now's the time to get into some summer reading.
But it's not that simple and to understand the phenomenon that is "summer reading", we asked an expert - Wollongong City Libraries manager Mark Norman.
"I know that summer promises one of the few times of the year that people can unwind and get stuck into a good book.
"Some people think that this is the perfect time to tackle a book that's lived on the shelf for too long. Others argue that a true summer read is one that lets you turn your brain off and doesn't ask much of you.
"At the end of the day, read what pleases you and enjoy yourself. Don't feel pressured to dive into all nine 'Game of Thrones' novels, when you only have the energy for something much less wordy.
And if you really feel like this is the time to conquer Leo Tolstoy's 'War and Peace', by all means, good luck to you.
"For me, a summer read is something that I have been looking forward to reading for some time."
And this year, for Mark that's Trust by Chris Hammer.
Now, let Mark explain some of the vagaries of summer reading. For starters, who knew there was a difference between summer reading and beach reading?
Mark did.
"I think a good beach read is something that's fun but doesn't take itself too seriously - I know crime novels and popular fiction usually hit the mark," Mark said.
"It has to be something that engages your brain and captures your imagination but allows you to doze off in between bouts of reading - if you're a daytime napper!
"A paperback is always a good option so it's easy to carry from the beach to the pool, you don't worry about it getting sandy if you take it to the beach and it's not too hefty for reading beside the pool, although we hope you take very good care of our library books.
"It's also fun to read something which is literally beachy. There's no better way to spend the summer than reading a book about the sun, sand and water at the beach."
Wollongong City Libraries add more than 40,000 new items to its collection every year.
As the libraries' manager, Mark has an admission.
"Some people think I have the best job ever, reading all these new additions to collection. I can assure you I don't get through them all.
"I do read every night though, from a 'real' book. One that I can hold and smell," he said.
"I spend enough time looking at a screen during the day - I don't want to 'screen read' at night.
"We do our best at Wollongong City Libraries to procure the latest new releases as soon as they're available. That said, if we're missing something we encourage library members to suggest an item.
"In fact, we love it when community members come forward with their own suggestions. It helps ensure we're representing the diversity of our community's interests.
"When we do receive a request, we have to consider a few things. First, we look at our budget and the availability of the item. We also consider whether it will be a good fit for our collection. If we get the item and you ticked the box to reserve it, we'll let you know when it's available."
You can recommend new items by visiting the Wollongong City Libraries website.
