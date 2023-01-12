Illawarra Mercury
Jane Mary Stanton sentenced for Black Summer bushfire payment fraud

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Jane Mary Stanton pictured at Wollongong Local Court last year. Picture by Connor Pearce.

A mother-of-four who defrauded thousands in Black Summer bushfire payments despite living 1000km away from the disaster has narrowly avoided jail time, blaming her past "ice" use for her behaviour.

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

