Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Serial Unanderra thief Dylan James Jones confesses to ice cream, snack theft

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 12 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles Wollongong. Picture by ACM.

A serial thief has not been deterred by his ban from entering Illawarra supermarkets after he confessed to leaving Coles with six ice creams down his pants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.