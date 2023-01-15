Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong man bites police officer during arrest

By Newsroom
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong man faced face court over the weekend charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Northern Beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.