Wollongong man bites police officer during arrest

Wollongong man faced face court over the weekend charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Northern Beaches.
Police say a man entered a store on Sydney Road, Manly, picked up a lighter and lit the flame to intimidate a staff member. He then stole a nitrous gas cylinder.
A 31-year-old man was arrested near the store a short time later. But in the process of making the arrest, the man allegedly bit and assaulted a male constable.
The constable was taken to Northern Beaches Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
The 31-year-old man was charged with assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty causing actual bodily harm, larceny, attempting to stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm, resisting a police officer in the execution of duty, and breach of bail.
The man was refused bail to have appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday
