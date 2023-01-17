Alcohol, speed remain major causes of road deaths and injuries in Illawarra

Alcohol and speed remain significant factors in serious and fatal crashes in the Illawarra, the head of the region's highway patrol says.
Data from the NSW Centre for Road Safety show there were six deaths resulting from crashes in the Wollongong local government area in 2022, up from two the previous year.
However, this figure is on par with the average of 6.3 from 2017 to 2019.
COVID-19 restrictions help explain the dip in 2021.
"COVID restrictions obviously restricted people's movements out and about, especially migration down from Sydney into the Illawarra and the South Coast," Superintendent Joseph Thone, commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command's Traffic South, said.
Meanwhile the LGAs of Shellharbour and Kiama had the same number of deaths last year as in 2021, one and zero respectively.
Across NSW there were 288 road deaths in 2022, up from 275.
Tara McCarthy, the deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation at Transport for NSW, said extreme wet weather events, the easing of COVID-related travel restrictions and increased business activities had contributed to the increase in deaths.
"However, this number is still below the 2017-19 pre-COVID average of 363 and is the third-lowest road toll recorded in our state since 1923," Ms McCarthy said.
Superintendent Thone said there were about 300 crashes in the Illawarra last year that saw someone seek treatment at hospital for their injuries.
Alcohol and especially speed, he said, were significant contributors to serious crashes in the Illawarra.
"It's constant, people still take that risky driving behaviour," Superintendent Thone said when asked whether there was any decline in these factors.
He said the ongoing presence of these factors in serious crashes was reflected in policing activities, with Highway Patrol officers to continue carrying out random breath tests in a bid to reduce road trauma.
Superintendent Thone said there would also be a high visibility presence of officers on major highways to encourage motorists to obey the rules.
These officers would carry out random breath tests, drug tests, speed enforcement and other safety compliance, he said.
"We're out there in force," Superintendent Thone said.
Meanwhile Ms McCarthy urged road users to play their part in driving down the death toll.
"As we start 2023, I urge everyone to remember that road safety is a shared responsibility - drive to the conditions, stick to the speed limit, make sure you're well rested and never drive if you're affected by drugs or alcohol. This could help save your or someone's else life," she said.
Police will ramp up their activities on the roads next week for the Australia Day holiday and following weekend.
Superintendent Thone said there would be a large number of units conducting random breath and drug tests.
Double demerits will also be in force for five days for those caught doing the wrong thing, from January 25 to 29.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
