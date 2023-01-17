A learner motorcycle rider going almost 90 km/h over the limit at Berry is one of the bad drivers police have caught in the Illawarra and South Coast over the summer holiday period.
Police said they were disappointed in the behaviour of some inexperienced drivers seen by Traffic and Highway Patrol's Strike Force Summer Safe, which targeted the four Ds: drink, drug, distracted and dangerous driving.
On the evening of Friday, December 30 an 18-year-old was detected speeding at 176 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the Princes Highway at Berry.
The motorcyclist from Dural was stopped and produced a learner rider licence. As a learner, his speed was limited to 90 km/h.
Police issued a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit by over 45 km/h and not displaying an L plate.
The teenager also had his licence suspended for six months, and his registration plate confiscated for three months.
Later that same evening, a P2 licence holder from Fairy Meadow was stopped after she was caught travelling at 143 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the Princes Highway at Berry.
The 19-year-old returned a positive drug test result to both cannabis and cocaine, and a second test at Nowra Police Station gave a positive result for cannabis.
Police issued her an infringement for exceeding the speed by over 30 km/h and suspended her licence for three months.
She could face more legal action, depending on the results of further analysis of her drug test sample.
About 3.50pm last Wednesday, January 11, police pulled over a 26-year-old Kiama Downs man on the M1 Princes Motorway at Dunmore after they detected him travelling at 139 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Like the other rider, his speed was restricted to 90 km/h.
A roadside drug test produced a positive result and a secondary test came up positive for cannabis.
Police alleged a search of the rider's property uncovered one gram of cannabis.
The man was issued with a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit by over 45 km/h - which carried a $2616 fine and six demerit points - and not displaying an L plate, which cost him $283 and two demerit points.
His licence was suspended for six months, and he was issued with a court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited drug. Police expect to take further action, pending further drug test results.
Meanwhile, a 55-year-old P1 licence holder from the Shoalhaven was allegedly caught driving with drugs in her system for a second time in a week.
The Wandandian woman was stopped shortly before 1am on Monday, January 2 at Bewong, near St Georges Basin.
She returned a positive drug test and a second test came up positive for cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamines.
The woman was banned from driving for 24 hours and could face further action when the results of further test analysis come through.
