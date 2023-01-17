Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra Dragons star's father Talatau Amone to make bid for bail

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Talatau 'Dal' Amone. Picture from file.

The father of a Dragons player who has remained in custody for two months after he was charged over an alleged brutal hammer attack intends to make a bid for bail tomorrow, a court has heard.

