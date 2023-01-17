The father of a Dragons player who has remained in custody for two months after he was charged over an alleged brutal hammer attack intends to make a bid for bail tomorrow, a court has heard.
Talatau 'Dal' Amone, the father and co-accused of Talatau Junior Amone, was denied bail in Wollongong Local Court in November last year after he was arrested at his home in Warrawong.
The 46-year-old did not appear for a brief mention of his matter on Tuesday where his lawyer Elias Tabchouri served a brief of evidence.
Mr Tabchouri told the court his client intended to make a bail application when he appears again on Wednesday.
Documents tendered to court allege Amone approached a tradesman's car which was parked across the road from his Warrawong address on November 15 last year, and started taking photos of it.
Police claim the tradesman shouted from the roof, asking why Amone was allegedly taking the photos, to which he did not respond and went inside his home.
It is alleged Amone returned shortly after and reached into the car, snapped off a part of its interior before throwing it on the road and returning inside.
Court documents stated shortly after 11am, Amone, along with his son Junior Amone and another unidentified man, allegedly walked over to the car before jumping on its roof.
The tradie called triple-0 when the trio allegedly started climbing a ladder onto the roof where the man was working with a colleague.
It is alleged the group argued before Junior Amone started swinging a hammer towards the tradie, causing him to fall backwards off the roof.
The trio allegedly fled the scene.
The tradie, who sustained injuries to his wrists and elbows, was taken to Wollongong Hospital.
Talatau Amone has pleaded not guilty to charges of destroying or damaging property, entering a building or land with the intent to commit an indictable offence, affray and two counts of intimidation.
Junior Amone was arrested over his alleged role in the incident on December 22, and was granted bail with strict conditions the following day. He is yet to enter pleas to his charges.
The two Amones will return to court on Wednesday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
