Check out Wollongong's 30 top-rated Asian restaurants for Lunar New Year

It's estimated more than a billion people across the world will welcome the Year of the Rabbit - or the Year of Cat, depending on their cultural traditions - this weekend. And the Illawarra isn't missing out.
For millions, January 22 is Lunar New Year but as it was developed in China it's often called Chinese New Year .
Other Asian cultures, among them Tibetan and Mongolian cultures, follow a similar calendar but will start the Year of the Rabbit on February 20.
Among China's traditional holidays and celebrations, none ranks higher in importance than the Lunar New Year.
It's not just in China though where a family dinner at the New Year's eve is the central activity. The choice of dishes varies, reflecting family customs and local culinary traditions. Often it includes dumplings, spring rolls, cakes, fish and pork dishes.
So why not get amongst in Wollongong ... here's the 30 top-rated Asian restaurants in Wollongong, courtesy of Tripadvisor - from Chinese to Vietnamese to Thai and Japanese.
Which restaurant have we missed? Let us know in the comments.
