The new Illawarra restaurants that you have to try in 2023

The secret is out.
The dining scene that had been quietly developing in Wollongong and the Illawarra was lauded at this year's Good Food Guide.
Three Illawarra restaurants picked up coveted chef's hats and Market Street outfit Ain't Nonnas received a 'heart' for its youthful enthusiasm. It's the first time Wollongong restaurants have picked up the awards since the closure of Caveau in late 2020.
While the judges may have given these restaurants the tick of approval, the local dining scene is much broader and new eateries and dining dens are expanding the night-time offering in the Illawarra.
This year saw a number of new restaurants open with some familiar faces and other new arrivals. If you haven't been yet consider this your reminder to add these restaurants to your list of spots to try in 2023.
Run by husband and wife team Cassie and Matt Bugeja, the all day dining at Ain't Nonnas is inspired by the couple's trip through Italy in a campervan. Since opening in April, the team have brought Italian flare to the business end of Market Street.
The tight menu focuses on the hits, with mouthwatering starters, delicious entrees and solid mains. Come by in the morning for coffee from world-beating Canberra roaster Ona and flaky pastries, stop by at lunch for a plate of pasta and come back at dinner for the full experience.
83-85 Market Street, Wollongong
Wed-Sat - 7am - 10pm
Sun-Tue - Closed
The unexpected return of a brain tumour almost led the team behind Kiama Downs cafe and burger bar Stacks Eatery to pull the pin on their casual sushi bar, but thankfully co-owner Jason Young recovered, and the shop on Johnson Street has been consistently offering something different for locals since May.
Head chef Ridwan Jufri is putting his spin on Japanese classics, and incorporating Hawaiian, Mexican and Peruvian twists. The crowd favourite is the torched double salmon known as the volcano and a creamy tempura and avocado roll.
13 Johnson Street, Kiama Downs
Wed-Sat - 11am - 7.30pm
Sun-Tue - Closed
A man who knows what it is like to earn the chef's hat is Thomas Chiumento. Previously of Caveau, Mr Chiumento got through lockdown at his wine bar Night Parrott and in August took over fellow small bar The Throsby.
This enabled him to run the kind of restaurant he's always wanted to, and draw on his Italian heritage. The result: Mia Mia, an Italian wine bar with some serious pasta chops. An ode both to the past and future - Mia is the name of Mr Chiumento and wife and partner Kate Morgan's one year old - Mia Mia signals the evolution of Wollongong's small bar scene.
2/88 Kembla Street, Wollongong
Wed-Sun - 4pm til late
Mon-Tue - Closed
Having perfected the gluten-free formula at Barrack Heights cafe Matthew Mars, Corey Keating and Caleb Cooper opened the all gluten-free diner The Bistro on Beaton at the Wollongong Tennis Club.
The pair are out to prove that dietary restrictions are no barrier to fine dining, and no barrier to fun. The offering ranges from pub favourites to "something more" including pork cotoletta with smashed chats and sage butter, and a vegan chargrilled eggplant with smoked almond ricotta.
37 Foley Street, Gwynneville
Tues-Sat - 11am - 2pm, 5 - 8.30pm
Sun-Mon - Closed
