Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra SES volunteers take part in largest flood rescue exercise

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 21 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers assemble for flood rescue exercise at Berkeley boat ramp. Supplied picture

More than a dozen Illawarra emergency services volunteers jumped aboard boats at Berkeley ramp in the early hours of Saturday, for the state's largest simultaneous flood rescue exercise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.