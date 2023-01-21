Illawarra SES volunteers take part in largest flood rescue exercise

More than a dozen Illawarra emergency services volunteers jumped aboard boats at Berkeley ramp in the early hours of Saturday, for the state's largest simultaneous flood rescue exercise.
The team-building and readiness exercise saw volunteers from Wollongong and Dapto SES units as well Bulli SLSC team venture out into the water.
More than 400 SES volunteers across the state were joined by operators from NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Surf Life Saving, Marine Rescue NSW and VRA Rescue NSW for the Who Let The Boats Out? exercise.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York APM said the invaluable skills gained from today's exercise would help volunteers respond efficiently in a real-life emergency.
Exercise coordinator and NSW SES volunteer Adam Jones listed before the exercise, some of the drills the volunteers were going to undertake
"Volunteers from the South Coast to the Northern Rivers, will have their boating mettle tested as they practice maneuvering, launching and docking vessels, recovering persons overboard, radio communications, troubleshooting boats, fire drills and navigation," Mr Jones said.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
