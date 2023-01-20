Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto's Roy Baker reunites with long-lost English son on 90th birthday

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Baker (L) with father Roy Baker (R) reunited after 60 years. Picture by Adam McLean

When a mysterious letter from Australia arrived at Andrew Baker's home in England, he worried the contents were going to reveal an illegitimate child from his early army days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.