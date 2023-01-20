Two-car crash on Mount Ousley Rd closes southbound lane

Two cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway closing a southbound lane on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Mount Ousley Road just before 4pm, with Transport for NSW crews and a tow truck also attending.
One of the three southbound lanes has closed.
Transport Management Centre has advised drivers to exercise caution in the area.
At this stage, it is unknown whether any patients are being treated.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
