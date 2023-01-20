Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Two-car crash on Mount Ousley Rd closes southbound lane

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two-car crash on Mount Ousley Rd closes southbound lane

Two cars have crashed on the Princes Motorway closing a southbound lane on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.